Fortnite available for download on Samsung Galaxy phones with discount

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy smartphone users can download the battle royale game Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy Store App. The game was removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store on August 13 for bypassing the rule with a direct payment plan which gives both the stores a 30 per cent cut for the in-app purchases.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone will also “get up to 20 per cent discount on V-bucks and real money offers as part of Fortnite Mega Drop by downloading Epic Games via Galaxy Store”, the company said in a statement.

Epic Games; V-bucks are the in-game currency used for making different in-app purchases. It is also to be noted that this discount on in-app purchases will be permanent.

Earlier, Epic Games announced that the Fornite Chapter 2 Season 4 which is scheduled to launch on August 27 will not be available on iOS. “Because Apple has BLOCKED your ability to update, when Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 releases you will NOT be able to play the new Season on iOS,” Epic said in a blog post titled “#FreeFortnite.”

With this post, Epic Games turned iOS users against Apple as #FreeFortnite started trending on Twitter. And now, with Samsung offering the game on its app store, the move may help boost sales of Samsung smartphones as well.

However, Apple does not seem to be bogged down by Fortnite’s lawsuit or threats as it may cut off their access to all iOS and Mac developer tools. This simply means that the Cupertino-giant will terminate Epic Games from Apple’s developer’s program. This will be a major blow for Epic as the program is necessary for distributing the apps on iOS or use the developer tools.

Earlier this week, Apple also offered a solution to the differences between the two companies. Apple requires an update from Fortnite that will remove the direct payment plan aimed to bypass Apple’s 30 per cent cut on in-app purchases.

