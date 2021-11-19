‘Saints Row’ reboot delayed to the second half of 2022

Deep Silver and Volition have pushed back the release date for their upcoming action-adventure game, the ‘Saints Row’ reboot. The title will now launch on 23 August 2022, six months after its initial date of 25 February. Jim Boone, CCO at Volition made the announcement in a tweet, where he apologised for the bad news.

“Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve”, it reads. According to Jim, the team at Volition needs more time to fine-tune the mechanics and add a certain level of polish at launch.

As disappointing as it sounds for fans, cases such as Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch that was rampant with bugs and glitches go to show how important delays and ironing out of defects could be for any game. A more recent example would be the GTA Trilogy launch, where the developers had to pull the title from sale on PC.

Jim Boone also brought up the COVID-19 pandemic as a contributing factor for the delay. “In all honesty, we underestimated the impact COVID would have on our schedule, although everyone adapted very quickly to the working from home arrangement and continued to be incredibly productive.” Taking into account the scope of the project, he decided that the team would need longer to perfect their craft.

The extra development time will not make any changes to the story or the characters we saw earlier this year. “We’re sorry we’re delaying the game. We’re confident this is the right decision to make sure the game is f-ing awesome when it launches”, it concludes.

Set in the fictional, lawless city of Santo Ileso, ‘Saints Row’ reboot will allow players to assemble their own faction of Saints and go head to head against other criminal organisations to establish their control over the city. The game will include a detailed character creator with the selection of gender and a cooperative multiplayer system.

Saints Row reboot will be out on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.