Sachin Saga VR, India’s first multiplayer virtual reality cricket game launched.

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and gaming company, today launched India’s first Multiplayer Virtual Reality Cricket Game– Sachin Saga. Sachin Tendulkar himself unveiled the game’s headset and the VR game at the ongoing CII India Gaming Show (IGS) , which is a three-day international gaming, animation and infotainment show take place in New Delhi.

The limited edition headset, Bluetooth controller and Sachin Saga VR Game are available in an all-inclusive bundle priced at Rs 1,499. This will be sold exclusively available only on vr.sachinsaga.com website.

Sachin Saga VR will give cricket lovers an on-ground stadium immersion right from the middle of the pitch. Players can test their batting reflexes and face bowlers, who will bowl at over 150 kmph. Real-time tracking allows the cricket ball to be tracked from pitch to wicketkeeper in the game.

The company is also promising high-end graphics, real-time shadows and motion captured by Sachin Tendulkar himself, which are available in 28 unique cricketing shots.

Gamers will also get access to over 100 cricket matches in the Legend mode and take on international opponents in quick matches across real-world stadiums in the virtual reality game. They will also be able to compete in head-to-head multiplayer matches with friends and family.

The Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition Headset not only comes with the Sachin Saga VR game, but also includes access and support for over 3,000 apps compatible with Google Cardboard including games, videos, education and exploration apps.

The headset supports a 100-degree view of the field, resin lenses and a customized Bluetooth controller for pro-gaming action.

“With VR, for the first time, the lines between gaming and real blur to give gamers an accurately simulated experience of the stadium, with real-time action right on their mobile screens. I thoroughly enjoyed reliving my matches with Sachin Saga VR, and I am sure it will resonate with cricket fans and gamers all over the world,” Sachin Tendulkar said on the launch of the game.