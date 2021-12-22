Rockstar offers another free game to owners of GTA Trilogy remaster

Rockstar Games is offering a free title to owners of the GTA Trilogy remaster on PC, as a token of apology. The offer is valid until January 5, 2022, where players will be able to redeem one out of five games from their catalogue.

Players who own the trilogy can now head over to the Rockstar Games official website to claim a free title from a set of options. The choices are ‘GTA V: Premium Edition,’ ‘LA Noire,’ ‘GTA IV: Complete Edition,’ ‘Bully: Scholarship Edition,’ and ‘Max Payne 3.’

If you already own all of these games on PC, you can even opt for free virtual currency. For GTA V online, the company is giving away a ‘Great White Shark’ card containing $1,250,000 in-game money. Players on Red Dead Online can claim 55 gold bars for trading or buying stuff in-game.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is a remastered collection of its classic games – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The edition was aimed at offering a refined experience for newcomers, offering massive graphical enhancements and several gameplay upgrades.

Upon launch, the collection was panned by critics and fans alike for its myriad of game-breaking bugs, typos, graphical issues, and missing music, among others. The trilogy was subject to mockery all across social media, following which, Rockstar pulled the PC version from its online store and brought it back three days later. The company also made the original trilogy available to purchase on the Rockstar Games Launcher, where owners of the remastered trilogy could claim it for free.

The collection also received a physical (CD) release earlier this month, though fans were upset that it didn’t include the games’ world maps, as it did with the original copies.