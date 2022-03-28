Rockstar Games launches online subscription service called GTA+

Rockstar Games has unveiled GTA+, a paid subscription program for Grand Theft Auto: Online. The service is slated to launch on March 29, 2022, exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, bringing a plethora of benefits to both new and long-standing players.

Priced at $5.99 (about Rs 460), players will receive monthly rewards, starting with a recurring deposit of GTA$500,000 (in-game currency) to their Maze Bank accounts, alongside opportunities to claim estates and other content people might have missed out on during previous updates.

Until April 27, which marks the end of first-month membership, players receive ‘The Principe Deveste Eight,’ a prominent hypercar featured in GTA Online, alongside the Hao’s special works upgrade to customise it to their liking. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa also receives some gameplay updates, allowing shop owners in-game to relocate to the district.

The LS Car Meet is a safe location for players to pimp out their cars and participate in driving challenges to win a prized vehicle. Rockstar has now decided to waive the GTA$50,000 entry fee and will be reimbursing current members during this event period.

Furthermore, any Yacht owners can now upgrade to the luxurious Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost, alongside the addition of the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball outfit to players’ wardrobes. Members could also expect bonus XP and prize money during challenges and a selection of free paints and emblems from the Auto shop.

All GTA+ benefits are provided in addition to the existing GTA Online experience and events. Meaning, players will be required to own a copy of Grand Theft Auto: V, registered to Rockstar’s online service to claim the monthly package.

“GTA+ Members can also take advantage of special GTA+ Shark Cards that provide extra bonus cash from the PlayStation Store on the PS5 or Microsoft Store,” reads the blog post. Any further announcements or reward changes for upcoming months will be revealed on the official GTA Online website.