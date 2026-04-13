Rockstar Games confirms data breach tied to third-party service, says ‘no impact’ on players

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Rockstar Games, the leading video game publisher behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, and many others, has confirmed a security incident that allowed hackers to gain access to company data.
“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by online gaming news site Kotaku.
Well-known hacker group ShinyHunters has reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, with the organisation demanding a digital ransom from Rockstar Games to be paid by April 14, 2026. Claiming that they were able to breach the company’s Snowflake servers and lay their hands on a large collection of data, the hackers said that they will make the stolen data public if the ransom is not paid within the deadline.
“Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 Apr 2026 before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way. Make the right decision, don’t be the next headline,” ShinyHunters reportedly said in a post on its dark web site dedicated to leaks.
The hacker group’s message was first reported by Cybersec Guru and Hackread on Saturday, April 11. This is the latest confirmed data breach linked to the Anodot supply chain attack. While the hackers were reportedly unable to crack Snowflake’s security, they are said to have reportedly gained access to Rockstar Games’ data by exploiting vulnerabilities in an AI-powered cloud cost monitoring and analytics software service called Anodot. This platform is used by Rockstar and dozens of other companies to manage cloud data.
The recently reported Anodot security breach is said to have paved the way for ShinyHunters to gain access to secure Snowflake data belonging to companies like Rockstar Games. However, ShinyHunters is yet to reveal exactly what data or files they have access to. Rather than user credentials and passwords, reports suggest that the stolen datasets mainly comprise corporate information and assets, including contracts, financial documents, marketing plans, and other potentially confidential information that Rockstar Games would likely not want publicly shared online in a few days.
ShinyHunters have been steadily gaining notoriety as a hacker group since 2020 after targeting large companies such as Microsoft, Ticketmaster, Cisco, AT&T, and Wattpad. Their modus operandi generally involves stealing the data and demanding a ransom from the victim or selling it to another buyer.
This is not the first time Rockstar Games has suffered a data breach. In 2022, the game-maker was hit by another hack that resulted in a lot of early GTA 6 gameplay footage and assets being leaked online. This hack was allegedly carried out by a teenager who was able to gain access to the company’s Slack chat service.