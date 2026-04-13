Rockstar Games confirms data breach tied to third-party service, says ‘no impact’ on players

Rockstar Games, the leading video game publisher behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption, Max Payne, and many others, has confirmed a security incident that allowed hackers to gain access to company data.

“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organization or our players,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by online gaming news site Kotaku.

Well-known hacker group ShinyHunters has reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, with the organisation demanding a digital ransom from Rockstar Games to be paid by April 14, 2026. Claiming that they were able to breach the company’s Snowflake servers and lay their hands on a large collection of data, the hackers said that they will make the stolen data public if the ransom is not paid within the deadline.