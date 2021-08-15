scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 15, 2021
GTA Remastered Trilogy preview: Release date, game play, and compatible platforms

The three games likely to be remastered may include GTA Vice City, GTA III and GTA San Andreas. They are also expected to launch later this year, adds the report.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2021 4:22:27 pm
Check out all we know about Rockstar Games' remastering plans for its three classic GTA titles. (File)

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series, especially the older titles may have some good news coming their way soon. GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are reportedly going to be receiving the ‘Remastered Edition’ treatment and will be getting newer, modern graphics.

After a lot of rumours and speculation, a new report from Kotaku suggests that Rockstar Games is remastering three classic GTA games. The new remastered titles are expected to release this fall, suggests the report. While the report doesn’t specifically mention which titles are in development, it does suggest that the remastered versions are in their final developmental stages right now.

The remastered editions of the games will also be coming to new platforms like the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to enjoy the titles on the go.

Even though no conformation is out yet, it is very likely that the three games could indeed be GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, and that players will be able to step into the shoes of Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson in the games once again.

GTA Remastered Editions: What to expect?

The remastered editions could be running on the Unreal Engine tech and could be a blend of new-age and classic graphics, suggests the report. Sources have also reportedly claimed that the remastered graphics almost look like a modded version of the classic titles. The games are also set to get a new UI (user interface) with the remastered editions.

Rockstar Dundee, the company’s Scottish outposts is reportedly taking charge on the new remastered games, and is also reportedly helping Rockstar with newer GTA V ports, which are expected to launch later this year.

The report adds that the new games could launch around late October or early November this year and could be available for the Sony PS4, PS5 and the Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S as well as the Nintendo Switch series. The games will also be coming to PC, Google Stadia and mobile platforms.

