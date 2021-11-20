Rockstar apologises for GTA Trilogy mess, will offer original games to owners on PC

Following the rocky launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has issued a formal apology via a blog post. The company promises updates to fix the technical issues, while also adding back the classic versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas back to the PC digital store.

“Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games”, said Rockstar. “The Grand Theft Auto series – and the games that make up this iconic trilogy – are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

The remastered GTA Trilogy was subject to ridicule all across social media last week, owing to the broken state in which it was released. The game was riddled with major graphical issues, glitches, typos, and even included some “unintentional” files within the code. The collection was then pulled from the PC store, following which they took down the Rockstar Games Launcher for 24 hours.

To address these issues, Rockstar has now announced a new Title Update, which should be live in the coming days. The update will be aimed at gradually fixing and refurbishing the elements in the trilogy, with time.

Additionally, Rockstar will be adding back the original PC versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas back onto the Rockstar Games Launcher as a bundle. The games were initially removed from all digital storefronts on 13 October 2021, on the occasion of the Definitive Edition’s launch. Players on PC, who currently own the remastered GTA Trilogy will be receiving these copies for free.

Published by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is a remastered collection of their classic titles – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The games feature massive visual enhancements and gameplay upgrades such as optimised controls and advanced targeting.

The games are also scheduled for a physical release (CD) on 7 December 2021, with Android and iOS versions coming in the first half of 2022.