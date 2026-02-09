Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat

Amid growing regulatory scrutiny of its child safety systems, Roblox said it has already performed age-checks for nearly half of its daily active users.

Over 45 per cent of Roblox’s 144 million-strong global daily active user base has completed an age-check either through facial age estimation or ID verification, the widely popular online gaming-cum-social networking platform said in a press release on Monday, February 9. Starting January 2026, Roblox made age-checks mandatory for all users who want to access communication features on the platform.

The age-controlled chat in Roblox is designed to let users only communicate with other users of a similar age group. “More users completing checks means we rely less on self-reported age, giving us much more accurate age data to help us deliver age-appropriate experiences and functionality to our users,” Roblox said.

The platform further revealed that over 38 per cent of its age-checked, daily active users are between 13 and 17 years old. Around 35 per cent of the user base is under 13, and users who are 18 and above make up for 27 per cent of the total dataset.

To be sure, this data only reflects the average age breakdown of Roblox’s daily active users that completed age verification on or before January 31, 2026. These numbers may evolve as more users age-check themselves, Roblox said, adding that the new age cohorts could enable the platform to “deliver tailored, high-utility experiences for every age group.”

The platform’s move to make age-checks mandatory for chatting with other users, comes amid multiple lawsuits, including from the attorneys general of Texas and Louisiana, against Roblox over child safety concerns. The lawsuits accused Roblox of exposing young users to dangerous risks, such as grooming and explicit content.

“More accurate age information helps Roblox deliver age-appropriate experiences and functionality to our users, including chat,” the company said. “We continue to optimise our matchmaking system to help users find those they can play and chat with. This also helps keep chat, the social heart of an experience, high quality and age-appropriate,” it added.

New safety features, tools

To address errors in age estimation and verification, Roblox said that users who make a mistake in the age-check process now have a one-time reset option in their Account Settings, to re-do their age-check.

Parents also have a one-time opportunity to correct their child’s age via Parental Controls on the platform. “Behind the scenes, we continuously evaluate user behaviour, leveraging multiple signals to determine if someone is significantly older or younger than their profile says they are,” Roblox said.

“For example, the system might detect that a user who has self-reported or age-checked as a younger child has a pattern of gameplay over time that indicates they may actually be a teen or adult. If the system detects this type of mismatch, the user will see a prompt requiring them to complete an additional age check,” it further said.

Eligible users who want to chat with friends or family members outside of their age group can use the platform’s Trusted Connections feature. This feature is also being rolled out to under-13 users, with parental oversight, soon. It automatically makes “any linked parent or caregiver a Trusted Connection of their child, so they can chat with their child across age groups,” the platform said.

Additionally, Roblox said that it is looking to add new activity indicators to its chat experience in order to “signal active conversations across all age groups while upholding our rigorous safety standards.”