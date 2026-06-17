Roblox rolls out age-based Kids and Select Accounts globally, including India

Roblox has announced the global rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, extending its new age-based account framework to users worldwide, including those in India.

The new account experiences are designed for users under the age of 16 and aim to align game access, communication features, and parental controls with a child’s age. The launch follows a limited rollout in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand last month.

According to Roblox, the updates framework combines age verification systems, age-based account settings, content ratings, moderation measures, and expanded parental controls into a single safety structure. Users will automatically be assigned to the appropriate account type based on Roblox’s age-check systems.

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At launch, age-verified users under 16 will continue to have access to most of the games they currently play, while the experience for users aged 16 and above will remain unchanged.

“With Roblox Kids and Roblox Select, we’re creating age-based protections designed to support younger users at different stages, while giving parents tools to personalise the experience for their family,” said Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox.

Under the new framework, Roblox Kids accounts are intended for users aged 5 to 8 and include the platform’s strongest default safety settings. These users can access games accruing Minimal or Mild content maturity rating that have passed Roblox’s review process, while chat functionality is disabled by default.

Meanwhile, Roblox Select Accounts are designed for users aged 9 to 15. These accounts can access games rated up to Moderate that have also passed Roblox’s review standards. Chat settings vary depending on a user’s age and region and additional safeguards continue to apply to users under 16.

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Alongside the new account experiences, Roblox is expanding parental control features. Parents who link their accounts to their children’s profiles already have access to tools that provide visibility into gameplay activity, friendlists, content settings, communication preferences, screen time management and spending controls. Roblox is extending several of these controls until a child turns 16. These include more detailed game-blocking options and direct chat management.

The company is also introducing a new game approval feature that allows parents to grant access to specific games outside of their child’s default account settings.

The rollout is part of Roblox’s broader effort to create an age-appropriate experience for younger users. The company said it became the first major online gaming platform to require facial age verification for access to certain chat features. Once the transition is complete, users who do not complete an age check will no longer be able to access standard Roblox accounts or use Roblox chat features, regardless of their age.

Roblox said it continues to restrict the sharing of links, images and videos in chat. Later this month, users under the age of 16 will no longer be able to share or view social media links on profiles, game pages, Community pages or the Creator Hub.

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Looking ahead, Roblox plans to adopt the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) framework later this year. The company said the move will introduce a globally recognised approach to assigning age ratings for digital games and applications.

According to Roblox, these updates are intended to provide protections that evolve with users as they grow while giving parents greater transparency and control over their children’s online experiences.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)