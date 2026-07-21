Roblox launches AI-powered Build tool, expands Hindi support across platform

Roblox has launched a new mobile-first AI creation tool called Build through which users can create playable games from scratch using simple text prompts along with introducing Hindi support as an official language.
These moves by Roblox are a part of its strategy to enable game creation for all users while growing its presence among game developers globally, especially in India.
The Build tool is essentially a creation tab inside the Roblox mobile application, where users can write about their ideas of games using simple text and Build will generate a basic playable game for them.
For instance, some examples of text prompts used for creating a game include “Let’s build a cozy adventure game inside a thick forest with environmental challenges” after which Build generates an initial game which users can improve and test.
The feature shares the same backend, AI models, and chat history as Roblox Studio, allowing creators to switch between mobile and desktop development seamlessly.
Roblox said Build is powered by a mix of proprietary AI models and open-source models trained on gaming-specific data, enabling it to generate gameplay mechanics, environments, characters, sound, visual styles, functional 3D objects, and even entire editable 3D scenes.
The company stressed that the new AI tools are designed to accelerate development rather than flood the platform with low-quality AI-generated content. Roblox said its discovery system will continue prioritising games with strong player engagement and retention.
Selected Build features, including game publishing, will enter public alpha testing in New Zealand on July 28 before expanding to more countries over the coming months.
Initially, Build will be available to age-verified users aged 9 years and above, while games created through the tool will only be playable globally by age-verified users aged 16 and older after passing Roblox’s existing moderation and safety review process.
A free version of Build will be offered alongside paid options for advanced users.
Alongside Build, Roblox also announced a suite of AI-powered development tools that will gradually roll out across Build and Roblox Studio.
These include a playtesting agent that automatically detects bugs, an analytics agent capable of answering game performance questions in natural language, and an experimentation agent designed to recommend tests that improve player engagement, retention, and monetisation.
Roblox also plans to expand its AI-assisted 3D content generation tools. Its recently launched Procedural Models can already generate editable 3D assets from text prompts or images, while its Cube foundation model creates game-ready objects such as vehicles and weapons. A new scene-generation model capable of building complete playable environments from a single prompt is also in development.
Separately, Roblox has officially launched Hindi support across its platform, Creator Hub, and Roblox Studio.
Users can now switch the Roblox interface to Hindi by navigating to Settings > Account Info > Language in the Roblox app.
The rollout includes Hindi support for in-game strings, game products, game names, and game descriptions. Developers can also use automatic translation tools to make their experiences accessible to Hindi-speaking audiences with minimal effort.
To improve discoverability, Roblox has also introduced Hindi SEO support, allowing Hindi-language platform pages, assets, and experiences to be indexed by search engines.
The company added that Hindi chat translation support will be introduced in a future update as part of its ongoing localisation efforts.