Roblox launches AI-powered Build tool, expands Hindi support across platform

Roblox has launched a new mobile-first AI creation tool called Build through which users can create playable games from scratch using simple text prompts along with introducing Hindi support as an official language.

These moves by Roblox are a part of its strategy to enable game creation for all users while growing its presence among game developers globally, especially in India.

Game creation through AI on mobile devices

The Build tool is essentially a creation tab inside the Roblox mobile application, where users can write about their ideas of games using simple text and Build will generate a basic playable game for them.

For instance, some examples of text prompts used for creating a game include “Let’s build a cozy adventure game inside a thick forest with environmental challenges” after which Build generates an initial game which users can improve and test.