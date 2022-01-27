Rey Mysterio is the cover star for WWE 2K22, launches March 11

2K Games has announced that the 20-year veteran Rey Mysterio will be gracing the cover for its latest entry into the annual wrestling franchise, ‘WWE 2K22’. The game is slated to launch on March 11, 2022, on current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC.

The addition of the masked Superstar implies the return of the 2K Showcase. Players can relive iconic moments from Rey Mysterio’s career and matches through interactive cutscenes, quick-time events and the surrounding story mode.

“Representing the culture of Lucha Libre, the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” said Rey Mysterio. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2KShowcase.”

WWE 2K22 comes after a year-long hiatus, following the mid-development cancellation of its previous instalment 2K21, owing to poor graphics, recycled gameplay, and numerous technical issues. The company took a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds – a cartoon interpretation of the entertainment sport, and this time, have now introduced some new features.

The latest addition to the franchise is the My GM mode, which essentially serves as a manager mode for WWE 2K22. Players can draft wrestlers, book matches, manage contracts, and create new storylines to keep the in-game audience entertained. The much-requested game mode was last seen in THQ’s Smackdown vs Raw 2008, with a slightly altered version appearing in WWE 2K14.

There is a MyFACTION mode as well, which lets you form alliances/teams with other wrestlers and partake in weekly events to upgrade their statistics. Cosmetic items can be purchased as well, though it is only available for offline play. The MyRISE mode is essentially career mode for custom characters, starting from their humble beginnings as a rookie to a full-fledged WWE Superstar.

2K Games also boasts of its “stunning graphics” that look realistic, with a heavy focus on sweat, dynamic camera angles, wrinkles, and overall lighting effects. The gameplay engine has also been built from the ground up, featuring updated and intuitive controls.