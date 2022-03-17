Returnal: Ascension expansion brings co-op and Tower of Sisyphus mode

Developer Housemarque has revealed the latest update coming to their PlayStation 5 exclusive roguelike title, Returnal. Titled ‘Ascension,’ the free update adds a co-op mode and the Tower of Sisyphus challenge that brings 20 floors of increasingly difficult fight sequences.

Being a challenging game, Returnal’s introduction of a two-player co-op mode is a welcome addition for players, especially those who are looking to get into roguelikes. By accessing the Chronosis portal near the crash landing and some other specific areas in the game, players will have the option of either hosting or joining a public cycle.

Once the connection is established, a different instance of Selene (protagonist) is brought into the realm. The gameplay is similar to the single-player version, though if they get too far apart, “they will be tethered back together.” This ensures that both their fates are connected, and if one of them goes down, the other can revive them quickly.

The Tower of Sisyphus is an endless game mode, where players are tasked with climbing the structure as high as possible, while the enemy difficulty and damage taken keeps increasing. To motivate players, Housemarque has added an encounter with Algos, a boss battle at the end of each phase.

Unlike the main campaign, players will be able to keep track of their scores here, and try to overtake it as the procedurally generated levels offer a refreshing experience each time. There is a score multiplier as well, which depletes upon getting hit or not dealing damage for a while, urging you to keep momentum in mind. It punishes you for being too slow and easy-going in your approach to the enemies.

In Returnal, players assume the role of space pilot Selene, who is stuck in a death loop, causing her to wake up on a new hostile planet each time. In order to maintain her sanity, players must fight hordes of aliens using advanced, upgradeable weaponry and uncover the secrets behind the puzzle. The combat feels like a generic third-person shooter, though it’s the psychological horror-based story and the addictive roguelike elements that prevent it from fizzling out.

The Tower also brings secret passageways, new items, and narrative content to be explored. The Ascension update is free and will launch on March 22, 2022.