Resident Evil Village now available on Macs with Apple silicon

Earlier this year during Apple WWDC 2022, the tech giant announced that it would be bringing Metal 3 API with macOS Ventura, enabling support for new games on the operating system.

And with Apple now releasing the stable version of macOS Ventura, the first title to take advantage of the new API is Resident Evil Village. The game was launched in May last year and is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The survival horror game lets players assume control of Ethan Winters, who is searching for his kidnapped daughter. But unlike previous Resident Evil titles, the latest installment in the series is more action-packed with greater emphasis on combat.

Also, the game will only run on Macs with Apple M1 chip or later, which means Mac Pro 2019 owners with Intel processors will be missing out on the action. You can watch Resident Evil Village trailer in the video below.

Originally developed for consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox, Apple says it’s Metal 3 and MetalFX upscaling feature helps the game run smoothly on its in-house developed processors. Resident Evil Village is currently available on the Mac App Store. Apple says the new DLC called ‘Winters Expansion.’ will also be available on macOS in the coming days.