scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Resident Evil Village now available on Macs with Apple silicon

Resident Evil Village, the latest instalment in the franchise, is now available on the Mac App Store.

Resident Evil VillageResident Evil is the latest installment in the long running franchise. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Earlier this year during Apple WWDC 2022, the tech giant announced that it would be bringing Metal 3 API with macOS Ventura, enabling support for new games on the operating system.

And with Apple now releasing the stable version of macOS Ventura, the first title to take advantage of the new API is Resident Evil Village. The game was launched in May last year and is the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

The survival horror game lets players assume control of Ethan Winters, who is searching for his kidnapped daughter. But unlike previous Resident Evil titles, the latest installment in the series is more action-packed with greater emphasis on combat.

Also Read |Age of Empires will soon be available to play on your smartphone

Also, the game will only run on Macs with Apple M1 chip or later, which means Mac Pro 2019 owners with Intel processors will be missing out on the action. You can watch Resident Evil Village trailer in the video below.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach

Originally developed for consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox, Apple says it’s Metal 3 and MetalFX upscaling feature helps the game run smoothly on its in-house developed processors. Resident Evil Village is currently available on the Mac App Store. Apple says the new DLC called ‘Winters Expansion.’ will also be available on macOS in the coming days.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 12:27:03 pm
Next Story

Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem if Navya Naveli Nanda has a ‘child without marriage’, suggests she should marry her best friend

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement