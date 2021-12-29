Remedy partners with Tencent to create a co-op multiplayer game: Vanguard

Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind ‘Control’ has partnered with Tencent to create a co-op multiplayer game called ‘Vanguard.’ The title is currently in the proof-of-concept phase and will be released on consoles and Windows PC.

Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into GaaS (Games as a Service) business model, where additional content and exclusive updates come at a price tag. These include microtransactions such as cosmetics, battle passes, and other items that bring in revenue for the company.

Not to be confused with Call of Duty: Vanguard (review), the game is expected to combine Remedy’s narrative expertise and action gameplay to provide a fun co-op shooter experience. Built upon Unreal Engine, Vanguard will be developed and published by Remedy worldwide, while Tencent handles the localisation and publishing in select Asian markets.

Remedy Entertainment signs a global development, license and distribution agreement with Tencent for the co-operative multiplayer game codenamed Vanguard. Read more at: https://t.co/zpoYeC1hkV — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) December 28, 2021

The development budget up to the first year of live operations will be an undisclosed AAA status (big-budget) amount, and will be co-financed by Remedy and Tencent. Both companies will be responsible for the operation costs in their select territories as well, “while sharing a portion of revenue to the other party after the recoupment of the development costs,” the blog post reads.

In addition to the PC and console versions, Remedy has licensed Tencent worldwide rights to both develop and publish a mobile version, for which, all costs will be covered by the latter. “The parties have agreed on a separate revenue sharing scheme for the mobile version.”

“We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets,” said Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

This news follows Tencent’s acquisition of a 3.8 percent stake in Remedy, back in May 2021, which totalled 500,000 shares, as stated by IGN. The Chinese giant has acquired or invested in more than 100 video game-related companies this year alone, with the most recent one being Turtle Rock Studios – the developers behind the Left 4 Dead series and the more recent Back 4 Blood.

As it stands, Remedy is busy working on its first survival horror game – Alan Wake 2, which is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.