Reliance Jio partners with PUBG Lite to offer customers free skins and in-game merchandise

PUBG Lite, a low-end PC version of the battle royale game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) was recently made available as a beta in India. Now, Reliance Jio has announced that it has partnered with PUBG Lite to provide its users with exclusive rewards.

Reliance Jio has announced that its users who register for PUBG Lite will get a number of free skins and in-game merchandise. To enrol yourself for the free PUBG Lite rewards Jio users will be required to head to https://gamesarena.jio.com and fill up a 2-step form.

After they have filled the form, they will receive a verification link on their registered email ID for the same. After they have completed the verification, they will receive another mail with a redemption code, which can be redeemed inside of the game to receive the rewards.

After the users have gotten the redemption codes they need to start PUBG Lite and go to the menu. Inside of the menu, they need to click the “Add Bonus / Gift Code” option. Now, they simply need to enter the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem.

PUBG Lite is a toned-down version of the popular battle royale game PUBG, which can run on low-end computers without compromising on the graphics or the experience. To increase the reach of the game it has been made available free of cost to all users unlike the full version of PUBG, which costs Rs 999 in India.