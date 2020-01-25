Red Cross partners with Fortnite to launch a new ‘Liferun’ mode to raise awareness

This new Liferun creative mode has been developed by Team Evolve together with Wunderman Thompson and the ICRC. This new Liferun creative mode has been developed by Team Evolve together with Wunderman Thompson and the ICRC.

Fortnite and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have teamed to introduce a new ‘Liferun’ mode. ICRC with Fortnite streamers Dr Lupo, Lachlan and One shot Gurl came together on January 19 at the PAX South arena in San Antonio, US to raise awareness for victims of violence and conflict.

At the event at the PAX South arena, they played and introduced the ‘Liferun’ mode to the global Fortnite community. The Liferun mode highlights four core activities of the ICRC. Players in the mode compete to heal civilians, rebuild essential infrastructure, demine and distribute aid as fast as possible.

ICRC says that with this new creative mode for the game it has developed a completely new approach to reach out to the

gaming community and to spark conversations about its work in the world’s worst conflict zones.

Apart from this, the ICRC has already partnered with Bohemia interactive, a game development studio, for its Arma 3 series in the past, where it injected the message of international humanitarian law.

“We must engage the more than 2 billion gamers worldwide. Video games have been mainstream entertainment and social platforms for a long time, and we know that many gamers are also current, past or future soldiers, army officers, armed group members, CEOs of companies, lawyers and political leaders. We need to talk to them in a smart and engaging way to explain that civilians suffer greatly in conflict,” said Jennifer Hauseman, director of Communications and Information Management at the ICRC.

