Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro with gamer focused low-latency mode launched

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is the successor to last year's Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which are currently available in India and sell for around Rs 10,000. (Image: Razer)

Razer has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones for gamers, called the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro. The buds come with multiple features like active noise cancellation, low-latency mode, touch controls and are THX-certified audio to ensure high-quality sound. The company claims that the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who want quality audio.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is priced at $199.99 (approximately Rs 14,800), the Razer THS TPU carrying case with a carabiner is available at $29.99 (approximately Rs 2,200). The bundle is priced at $214.99 (approximately Rs 15,900). The company has not revealed details about the device’s international availability as of now.

To recall, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro is the successor to last year’s Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which are currently available in India and sell for around Rs 10,000.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds feature two 10mm drivers and can deliver a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. They sport two beamforming omnidirectional microphones and connect to devices using Bluetooth v5.1. They also come with a special gaming mode, which reduces latency to 60ms and helps gamers have a better reaction time. The device comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating for sweat and splash protection.

The earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation, which according to the company works by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. They can be tuned and controlled from within the dedicated app for iOS and Android.

The earbuds come with a battery life of up to four hours on a single charge and the charging case comes with a battery backup of around 16 hours. In total, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro comes with a battery life of around 20 hours.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd