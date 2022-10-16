Razer Edge is a 5G-enabled handheld console built for cloud gaming

Razer has launched a new cloud handheld gaming console that it built in collaboration with Qualcomm and Verizon. Designed to compete against the likes of Valve’s Steam Deck, the Razer Edge 5G is built on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G3x platform.

The Razer Edge 5G features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution. The handheld gaming device comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB storage. It will come with Android 12 out of the box. The Razer Edge 5G will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and Sub 6 and mmWave Verizon 5G.

Apart from native Android games, the device will come with pre-installed launchers like the Epic Games launcher, as well as support for cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta, Nvidia GeForce Now and remote play options that allow access to PC libraries like Steam Link, Moonlight, Parsec and Xbox.

The Razer Edge 6G comes paired with Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro detachable controllers. It offers all of the same capabilities as the Kishi V2 controller for smartphones but comes with the addition of Razer HyperSense haptic feedback technology and a 3.5mm audio port. The Kishi V2 features microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros. The gaming device will weigh around 263 grams without the controllers attached and around 400 grams with them.

For a long time, Nintendo’s Switch has ruled the roost of handheld gaming devices. But in recent times, there has been an influx of more powerful handheld gaming devices, with some, like the Steam Deck, even capable of playing AAA gaming titles. In August this year, computer peripherals giant Logitech announced that it is launching its own handheld gaming device in collaboration with Tencent.