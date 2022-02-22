Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 brings operator Azami, Team Deathmatch, new maps

Ubisoft has laid out its plans for Year 7 content updates for its online multiplayer tactical shooter game, Rainbow Six Siege. The roadmap promises new maps based on four different locations, operators, and some quality of life improvements.

Year 7 kicks off a new era for the competitive shooter, as confirmed during its annual Six Invitational (e-sports event). The year will be divided into four seasons/quarters, with the first one being set in Ireland, featuring a modern-day castle-themed map.

Titled ‘Demon Viel,’ Season 1 brings the second Japanese operator to the game, named Azami. Her lore consists of extensive training in the Tokyo police department to serving as a bodyguard in the private sector. Besides her standard loadout, consisting of an assault rifle and a shotgun, she is equipped with the Kiba Barrier, which is a modified kunai. The piercing weapon sticks to a surface upon being thrown and releases an undisclosed chemical material that expands and solidifies to create a bulletproof barrier.

Ubisoft also plans to bring the much-requested Team Deathmatch mode, pitting 10 players (5 on each side) on iconic maps to battle it out to earn the most number of kills. Other additions include a Privacy Mode that helps live streamers stay under the radar, preventing them from getting sniped, and improvements to the disconnection detection system. Console players will soon be able to watch match replays as well, to help them analyse any flaws in their play.

Season 2 brings an operator from Belgium, though there is no namedrop or mention of the map location. In addition to that, Ubisoft will also add a new dedicated map for its Team Deathmatch mode, followed by a new shooting range for players to test out new weapons and gear before matches.

Season 3 will introduce an operator hailing from Singapore, alongside a new competitive map and Ranked 2.0 – an overhaul to the game’s matchmaking and ranked play system. The fourth and final season introduces a Colombian operator and cross-play and cross-progression support, letting you team up and play with friends on a different platform/system.

Ubisoft has not revealed any specific dates for these updates, though going by previous ‘Year’ additions, we can expect a launch around mid-March.