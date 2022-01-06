Rainbow Six Extraction to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft has announced that their upcoming tactical co-op shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on Xbox Game Pass. The game will be available for free, starting January 20, to members on console, cloud, and Windows PC. PlayStation owners will have to pay full price for it.

Extraction is a Rainbow Six spin-off game, where one to three players team up as special operators to infiltrate an alien-infested location and complete objectives. Players will be tasked with collecting samples for research, hunting down aliens, and extracting any captured/downed teammates. Each new area is designed to be more difficult than the previous one, and injuries will carry over to the next mission, where the characters will recover slowly.

At the start of each mission, players can pick from a roster of 18 operators, many of which are familiar faces from their 2015-released ongoing title, Rainbow Six Siege. Each character has a unique kit, where Pulse has a heartbeat sensor to detect oncoming threats, while Hibana fires sticky explosives that detonate remotely. There are a variety of aliens as well. Some of them shoot out sharp spikes, while others slow you down significantly.

Rainbow six Extraction also includes cross-play Buddy Pass, where you can invite two friends to play the game for free, for 14 days. The publisher also announced that it will bring Ubisoft+, its subscription-based video game service to Xbox in the future.

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” Chris Early, Ubisoft VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development said.

“Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass has also announced a set of new titles coming to its service this month. The remastered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be available on console and PC starting January 6, alongside the space exploration game, Outer Wilds. Other releases include Spelunky 2 on January 13, and Oljia, which was released yesterday.