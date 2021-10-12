Qualcomm working on Android console to rival Nintendo Switch: Report

Qualcomm has a new device in the pipeline and it is reportedly an Android-powered Nintendo Switch rival. The company is working on a “less traditional” design powered by its Snapdragon silicone, a source familiar with the company strategy said, as mentioned in a report by Android Police.

The report goes on to mention that internal images of the new Qualcomm Console feature a very Switch-like design, complete with detachable controls and gamepad buttons on each side.

The device also reportedly features a chunky frame which should help the processor run faster as well as allow better cooling and a bigger battery to stay in the system. The report also mentions that the large frame will pack in a 6,000mAh battery.

The portable Qualcomm device will also apparently support display-out capabilities similar to the Nintendo Switch. This means that the device will be able to connect to an external display to take your game to a bigger screen.

However, it isn’t currently clear what kind of port the device will actually possess for the display-out. We could either see a dedicated mini-HDMI port or a USB C display out port which seems more likely. The device is also expected to feature SD Card support and run Android 12 with its own launcher

The device will reportedly feature support for Google’s Play Store apps as well as expected support for the Epic Games Store. Qualcomm is also reportedly planning to build its own content portal but it isn’t clear if the company will be partnering with cloud gaming services like Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now.

Expected Launch

Qualcomm is reportedly planning to launch the device in Q1 2022, suggesting it could launch with a new Snapdragon chip the company may unveil between now and then. The company could use one of the Snapdragon 800-series chips or develop a new custom chip specifically for the device.

The reported price for the device could be around $300 but that could be not including the controllers. The company also plans on shipping the console to customers directly.

Steam, Lenovo also getting in the portable console game

Steam is also launching the Steam Deck later this year in December. The portable console will reportedly support the installation of third party software and operating systems, effectively making it a proper PC in your hands.

Lenovo is also launching the Lenovo Legion Play, which is also expected to be an Android-powered portable console that the company originally planned to launch at MWC 2021. With all the new entries, the portable console market next year will be worth watching.