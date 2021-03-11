Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 finals to be held on March 12, 13

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 finals can be watched on YouTube and Facebook on March 12, 13, (Image Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has today announced its finale dates for the first Season of its Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 Tournament. The tournament will conclude with the top twelve teams battling it out for the winning title on 12th and 13th March 2021.

Spread across two days, the Snapdragon Conquest Free: Fire Open 2020 tournament finale will witness edge of the seat gameplay from twelve finalist teams. These are 4 Unknown, Galaxy Racer, Sixth Sense, Hex Esports, Total Gaming Esports, Team Elite, Team Chaos, Life Hackers, Raven Esports, Team Mayhem, The4AM, and Blood Bashers.

The teams will be competing for a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs. This includes a prize of Rs 20 lakhs for the first team, a prize of 8 lakhs for the second-place team and a prize of Rs 5 lakhs for the third-place team. Other finalists will also be awarded for reaching the final stage.

Further, individual valour and team effort will also be commended in the grand finale and receive other special awards. These include a prize of Rs 1 lakh for the team with the highest number of kills in the grand finale and a prize of Rs 50,000 for the individual with the highest number of kills in the Grand finale.

There are also other prizes that will be decided on the basis of fan voting. These include a Most Valuable Player prize of Rs 50,000 and another Most Popular Team prize of Rs 1 lakh.

How to watch the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

The final stage of the tournament can be live-streamed by following Snapdragon Conquest on social media handles Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and the official website. The live broadcast starts at 5:00 pm IST on Friday, March 12 and on Saturday, March 13, 2021.