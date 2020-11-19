Qualcomm India announces Snapdragon Conquest e-sports program to boost mobile gaming

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest will encompass multiple events throughout the year. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm India has launched its first-ever mobile e-sports program called Snapdragon Conquest. The company states that it will be using its mobile-first features like Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming to power the Snapdragon Conquest. The Snapdragon Conquest will encompass multiple events throughout the year. It will encourage all mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency will to take part in this e-sports program

The tournament will start off with the Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020, having a total prize pool of Rs 50,00,000. This tournament will be broadcast live along with player live streams. Apart from this, the company has not revealed which all games will be a part of the tournament. However, we can expect to see games like PUBG Mobile India, Need For Speed and more.

The tournament is completely free to enter with no registration fee required. Interested people can register on the tournament’s official website. The company has stated that it will be posting updates regarding the tournament on its official Twitter ID.

“India is a mobile-first industry. The phenomenal rise of mobile gaming in India is driving not just the demand for better devices in the industry but also need for a richer ecosystem and more diverse opportunities for mobile gamers. We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd