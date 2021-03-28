Qualcomm reportedly working on a Nintendo Switch clone, could launch by next year

The new Qualcomm Gaming Console could reportedly look like the Nintendo Switch. (Express Photo)

Expansion is key for any company and Qualcomm is no different. The chipset maker has, however, decided to venture into a business that some people may find surprising, but could be a major move for the brand. As per a report by Android Authority, the company is reportedly planning to launch a gaming console that will be based on Android. The new console could be launched as soon as next year.

The Qualcomm console could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, specifically the 800-series chipset that will succeed the Snapdragon 888. The console could hence, sport a form factor that could be inspired by smartphones. The reports also suggest that the build could resemble the Nintendo Switch, complete with detachable joy-con controllers. However, cooling requirements would make the new Qualcomm console a thicker device than the average smartphone.

Coming to features, we could reportedly see an expandable memory card slot, cellular support, Bluetooth, GPS, haptic feedback and accelerometers. With the newest 800-series chips, 5G support will likely be bundled in as well. Assuming the device will be launched next year, it may run Android 12 with a customised launcher.

The console is also expected to feature controller support that according to the report would be developed by a third-party company. Other expected specifications include a 6,000mAh battery, fast charging and a roughly $300 (about Rs 21,7300) price tag.

With the growth of mobile gaming in recent years and the popularisation of dedicated gaming smartphones from brands like Asus ROG, Nubia and Black Shark, Qualcomm’s console might be able to shake up the market a little and open up the gaming world to new possibilities.

However, note that this is just speculation at this point. Even if the Qualcomm console is in the pipeline right now, the company could always cancel the launch of such a device in the months to come. We will have to wait for official confirmation for more details.