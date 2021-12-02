Qualcomm eyes dedicated handheld gaming market with new chip

Qualcomm on Wednesday said it’s launching a chip designed to power a new generation of dedicated handheld gaming devices. The chip titan hopes its new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 mobile platform will help the industry tap into a new generation of consumers who might be interesting in buying handheld gaming devices. Qualcomm is clearly differentiating the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 from its recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers next-generation Android smartphones from the world’s biggest players, including Xiaomi and Oppo.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform is an advanced chipset with an Adreno GPU (Qualcomm didn’t give a specific number) that pushes games achieving smooth 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR for gaming. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio, and the company’s Snapdragon Sound technology for enabling AptX Lossless wireless audio. Containing the FastConnect 6900, the system on a chip (SoC) also supports 5G connectivity(mmWave and sub-6GHz compatibility included).

To show the prowess of the chip, Qualcomm is partnering with Razer on a new gaming handheld developer kit. The target for this handheld developer kit will be software developers and OEMs so that they can come with unique use cases, software, and hardware powered by the Snapdragon G3X processor. The developer kit, designed by Razer, features a 6.65-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR, a USB-C port for XR accessories, DisplayPort support over USB-C, a 6,000 mAh battery, 1080p webcam and traditional controlling layout seen on handheld gaming devices.

Qualcomm clearly sees a big opportunity in the dedicated handheld gaming space. If consumers start using these devices, Qualcomm and Google will be big winners and so are OEMs and game developers. The idea is to launch powerful handheld gaming devices running Android but market them to a different set of audiences, who are familiar with PC and console gaming. Qualcomm says such devices will not only be able to play Android games but also able to stream games from services like xCloud.

The success of the Nintendo Switch and the arrival of Steam Deck have once again started conversations around dedicated handheld gaming devices among mainstream consumers. Qualcomm hopes more companies will be interested in launching handheld gaming devices using its Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip as the market is clearly there.