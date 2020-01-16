PUBG’s new Karakin map: Smallest one on the game till date

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) PC is just about to commence its sixth season. One of the major changes that the new season will bring, will be the introduction of a new map, called Karakin.

The new Karakin map will be the smallest, the game has introduced so far. It is currently playable on the PUBG test server and according to various reports makes the battles quite intense.

Karakin is based on a desert platform similar to Miramar. However, unlike Miramar, it has a size of 2×2, which is half the size of Sanhok, the smallest map of PUBG with dimensions of 4×4. It consists of underground passageways, mountains and the standard city.

On the new Karakin map, only 64 players will be allowed, unlike the standard 100 players. To make the game more intense the company has added Black Zones, which are similar to other maps Red Zones, and will unleash a missile barrage at a random section of the map at regular intervals.

Even though the Black Zones are similar to the Red Zones, it is more damaging as it will destroy and damage any buildings caught inside of the fire. This means you cannot take cover in buildings, while at the same time it will not leave much cover at later stages of the game. This dynamic map change is currently only exclusive to the Karakin map.

Another new feature that has made its way into the game and is exclusive to the new map is the inclusion of breach points. This means that players can get Sticky Bomb throwable weapons, which they can fix on specific surfaces to blow holes through them creating breach points.

Karakin will be made live for all players to lay on January 22.

