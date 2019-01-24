PUBG wins Indian gamer hearts with smartphones

A recent study by KPMG in India called ‘Online Gaming in India: Reaching a New Pinnacle’, has said that the Indian online gaming industry will add 190 million gamers, making it a $1 billion opportunity by 2021, from $290 million right now. While gaming companies are racing to have a slice of this opportunity, several games are entering the Indian market, keeping gamers hooked, both amateurs and experts. Games likes Fortnite, Free Fire, PUBG, and Rules of Survival are rocking the Indian gaming industry with tantalizing storylines and inter-gaming communities, where players can discuss games and other topics with like-minded people.

Advertising

Gaming is yet another business that is booming because of smartphones. A study by Jana, the free internet provider, has found that smartphones are the most favoured device for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG players in India. 73.4 per cent players in India were found to play PUBG on their smartphones thanks to affordable data packages. Use of PCs and PlayStation or Xboxes were almost negligible. Launch of PUBG mobile was definitely a lucrative move for the gaming giant. A smartphone compatible with PUBG is all that is required to start playing.

The findings were unearthed through a study by Jana, the free internet provider, which found that PUBG has found solid ground among Indian gamers, about thrice more than the popular game Free Fire. Gathering insights from more than 1,000 individuals across Jana’s mCent browser, the study found that 61.9 per cent of respondents favoured PUBG. American and European giant Fortnite came in third place, with a meagre 8.5 per cent.

Rules of Survival, a multiplayer online battle royale game developed and published by NetEase Games, won itself a fourth position with a 6.2 per cent.

PUBG, a game that starts with a hundred players parachuting onto an island, where they gather weapons and equipment to kill others, while trying to save themselves from getting killed, is compatible with several popular smartphones. A phone with the right processor, enough RAM, ergonomic comfort, and good display generally wins a gamer’s heart. Examples of good choices for gamers are Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, OnePlus 6, Honor Play, ASUS Zenfone Max Pro, and OnePlus 6T.

Meanwhile, as online games often do, PUBG, is also building a community amongst the players, as they communicate while playing. In fact, players also communicate with each other about subjects unrelated to the game. 60.4 per cent of respondents agreed to communicating with other players about things unrelated to the game.

Nearly 1 in 4 (24.3 per cent) respondents said that they play more than 8 hours or more a week of PUBG, while an almost similar number (24.2 per cent) responded to not playing the game at all. While reasons for playing the game were divided between those who responded that they find PUBG better than most other games (46.2 per cent) and because everyone is talking about it (24.5 per cent), the consumers who have chosen not to play the game may be doing so because the game still has some problems. 48.9 per cent of respondents cited that the biggest problem with PUBG is the size of the game being too large for their device.

Many also felt that the data requirements of PUBG are too high, while some users cited that the local community of players is not very strong.

One might wonder at what numbers the Indian gaming industry is yet to show us as more games are introduced into the esports industry. As smartphones pose as the future one-stop device for most things entertainment, gaming is fast becoming one of its best buddies.

Advertising

Navanwita Bora Sachdev is a freelance contributor and a senior writer for The Tech Panda.