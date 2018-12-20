PUBG Vikendi Survivor Pass explained: How to get, benefits and everything you need to know

PUBG Corp has updated their PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) PC servers to add the new Vikendi Map along with its second exclusive game pass called the Vikendi Survivor Pass. The first exclusive pass came with the launch of the Sanhok map and was named Sanhok Pass.

The Vikendi Survivor Pass will be available in store for ten weeks in two configurations – basic and premium. The basic pass is totally free for players to get and can be activated by players directly from the in-game lobby. The premium survivor pass costs $10 (approximately Rs 700). Players will be able to claim exclusive rewards like BP, items and skins after activating the pass and levelling up.

Premium pass owners will have the benefit of faster levelling, BP boost opportunities and additional exclusive rewards. Players can purchase the in-game pass via Steam and the in-game store. PUBG has also introduced instant level packs for players who want to save time or get a boost.

To level up faster and get the exclusive rewards under the Vikendi Survivor Pass, users can complete various missions. Alongside the items players earn at every level, they will also be rewarded a survivors reward box, which will include various coupons redeemable at the new coupon store.

The pass structure remains similar to the existing Survival Rewards progression system, in which players are given daily and weekly missions to increase their net XP and increasing their levels.

Every player will be getting three daily missions and 10 weekly missions. Free pass owners will have to stick with four missions per week. There will be three types of missions – beginner, premium and challenge.

Beginner missions will be the easiest to complete, whereas premium missions will be a bit more difficult. Both these types of missions will be available to all players. However, rewards for the premium missions can only be claimed by premium survivor pass owners.

Challenge missions are the most demanding and are only given to players who finish off their weekly missions in time. Just like premium missions, challenge mission rewards are also only awarded to premium players.