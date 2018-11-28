PUBG’s Vikendi snow map leaked online, to be released soon: Here’s everything you need to know

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) the popular battle royale game will soon get the Vikendi snow map. A YouTube channel by the name of Allthenewsisgoodnews, has datamined and digitally recreated the map showcasing how it will look. The map has been uploaded to the server, which means that Tencent Games might soon make it live.

The recreated map shows that the game will now consist of a giant cosmodrome with a rocket, command centre, satellites, and towers. The map is currently missing any foliage and might not be totally accurate as microfeatures are added to the map after it has been made online.

Sony recently kicked off pre-orders for the game in the PS Store. The listing consisted of a Vikendi event pass, which was being expected to go live for consumers in 2019. Given the leak, it is highly possible that Tencent Games might release the map alongside PUBG PS4 on December 7.

Tencent Games recently released PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update on iOS and Android. Along with the update, the company has also commenced Season 4 of the game resetting the progress and bringing in new additions. The update adds a new game mode, vehicle, weapon, rare outfits, hairstyles and much more.

PUBG is an online battle royale game in which a total of 100 players land on a battlefield and with the help of their gathering skills and survival instincts fend off and kill to win. To make the gameplay more interesting and fun the safe zone circle in which players will stay safe and not suffer any damage keeps on getting smaller.

To win the hypothetical ‘chicken dinner’ a player needs to be the last man standing. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox One and Mobile platforms.