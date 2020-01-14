PUBG to soon bring a redesigned Miramar map

If this turns out to be true, Miramar will be the second map to be reworked by the company after Erangel. If this turns out to be true, Miramar will be the second map to be reworked by the company after Erangel.

PUBG Corporation has started teasing a new and improved Miramar map. The company via its Twitter handle and on its Facebook page has posted two new images of the new redesign, along with the text “Swift and silent. Ever so deadly.” Some reports also state that this might be indicating that a new event is coming soon.

The first image shows reworked textures for buildings, trees and the ground. Whereas, the second image shows an underground section that has a photo of the local kingpin. The second image also seems to show a cage that contains gold bars.

Swift and silent. Ever so deadly. pic.twitter.com/onRzkYzjIL — PUBG (@PUBG) January 13, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The second image with the photo of the local kingpin hints that this is the Miramar map. As in an earlier Miramar video, it was shown that the local kingpin is having a disagreement with the representative of a Russian man, who wants to use Miramar a battleground. The Russian man blows up the kingpin’s home as a result of the disagreement, which is the Hacienda del Patron.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile partners with Street Dancer 3D, releases new mini game

If this turns out to be true, Miramar will be the second map to be reworked by the company after Erangel.

To recall, PUBG recently released a back story video for Miramar, which showcases how Miramar became a part of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. In the video, we get to see how the Russian man who grew up in the town of Erangel takes control of the Mexican town Erangel to grow his battle royale business.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd