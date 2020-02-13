PUBG to soon bring 8v8 Team Deathmatch mode, here’s a sneak peek

This time along the company will be introducing an 8v8 TDM across seven small maps. The mode will only be available in a first-person mode with respawns and no friendly fire. This time along the company will be introducing an 8v8 TDM across seven small maps. The mode will only be available in a first-person mode with respawns and no friendly fire.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will soon be releasing its 6.2 update for everyone. With the rollout of this update, the game will get a new team deathmatch mode. The company back in 2018 had released a version of the Team Deathmatch mode (TDM), called the War mode. However, it shut it down within 24 hours of release due to server issues.

In this new mode, players will be offered eight Spawn Kits. Health regeneration will be a feature that will depend on your Boost Gauge, which you can fill be taking kills and making assists.

These TDM matches will last for 10 minutes or for the first team to take 50 kills. Players will earn BP, however, they will not be offered any Survivor Pass XP rewards.

With the update, PUBG Corporation will be bringing in new maps and tweaks, which will be made available in the TDM mode and in other Arcade modes also.

The TDM mode has been available in the mobile version of the game for some time. However, the mobile variant of TDM, limits users to only play 4v4 matches.

