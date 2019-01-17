PUBG Season 5 will start soon. Expect new outfits, weapons, skins and Zombie mode

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile season 4 will be ending today and season 5 of the game will be commencing soon. The company hasn’t revealed any new details regarding the upcoming season, but leaks suggest the new season will feature new outfits, weapons, skins and even a Zombie mode.

Advertising

PUBG Mobile Season 4 featured a winter theme with the addition of Vikendi snow map later during the season. Leaked images for the upcoming season 5 show that the game will have a fire theme and might get an apocalypse/zombie map during the season. The game will also be getting a zombie mode, that might debut before the start of season 5. Leaks show new costumes and skins with fire patterns.

New outfits that might be made available in season 5 include costumes inspired by assassins, warriors, and more. Some leaks also show birthday cake suits, a gold body suit and many other costumes for both men and women. There will also be new weapon skins including a gold skin for AKM and UMP, a dragon skin for Kar98 and more. Vehicle skins will include an ice-cream truck skin for vans, a multi-coloured dune buggy skin and more.

The game will also see the addition of a new weapon, an MK47 Mutant, which is already available in the PC version of the game. According to a leak, players will now be able to convert BP to UC, which will be quite helpful and allow more players to purchase things through the online store or even get a paid royale pass.

The new zombie map, according to one report, will be based on Erangel with waves of zombies attacking players, while they try to survive.

Advertising

Also note that when PUBG season 5 goes live, all of your season ratings will be reset and you will have to earn them back. This rating reset was implemented in the ongoing season, and is expected to take place again in season 5.