PUBG Season 4 starts: Tells backstory of Erangel and brings a new Survivor Pass

PUBG 4.1 beta update is now live on PUBG Corporation’s test servers and it commences the game’s fourth season. This new update brings a number of UI and gameplay changes to make it much more interesting. With the update, we get to see the addition of a new Survivor Pass with co-operative mission system, tweaked weapon and loot characteristics and more.

Advertising

To announce the arrival of the update, the company has released a new story trailer, in which it teases the origin story of the Erangel map. In the trailer, PUBG Corporation has announced that the update will be made available to the public starting July 24 on PC and late summers on consoles.

In the video trailer, we get to see a kid stuck on Erangel during a war, which he survives by hiding. Since then there is a time jump, which shows the whole island being controlled by the kid and him monitoring all the battle royale matches that take place there in real-time.

The update also brings a new updated Survivor Pass for the new season dubbed, Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath. This will bring a number of new skins, items, rewards and a new cooperative mission system.

Advertising

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update: New features, gun, Season 8 and more

One of the major changes we get to see with the new update is the graphics quality improvements of areas in the Erangel map like Quarry, Mylta Power and more. Apart from the graphics quality improvements, the developers have added new elements to it while at the same time reducing the overall brightness, colour saturation and grass density.

The update also brings a number of gameplay changes like readjustments in damage done by Kar98k, S12K, SMGs, M24, AKM and Groza. Vehicle dynamics have also been readjusted. Players can now heal/boost themselves while on the move. The matchmaking system and map loading screen have been improved as well.