PUBG PS4 release date leaked online, could launch on December 8: Report

The Amazon listing confirmed that the PS4 version of PUBG will launch on December 8, but rest of the listing seems a bit odd.

Neither Sony or Tencent have said anything regarding if and when the game will be making it to the PlayStation platform.

Sony Interactive Entertainment accidentally put up the listing for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) PS4 on Amazon. The company removed the listing immediately, however, screenshots for the same were captured by a leakster, Wario64 who posted them on Twitter.

The Amazon listing confirmed that the PS4 version of the game will launch on December 8. The product description consists of just the word ‘Sorry’, whereas the ‘About the product’ part consists of three bullet points with not available yet, written in those. Additionally, there is no placeholder image of the game or its packaging instead, there is only a placeholder Amazon image.

Neither Sony or Tencent have said anything regarding if and when the game will be making it to the PlayStation platform. However, if this listing is true then Sony and Tencent might have decided to announce its launch during The Game Awards 2018, which will be held on December 6.

PUBG is an online battle royale video game in which a total of 100 players parachute onto a battlefield of their choice. With the help of their gathering skills and survival instincts, players have to fend off and kill other players to win. The last man standing is declared the winner and gets the metaphorical chicken dinner.

During the gameplay, the safe zone circle in which players will stay safe and not suffer any damage keeps on getting smaller, to make the game much more challenging and interesting. The game is currently available for players to get their hands on PC, Xbox One and mobile.

