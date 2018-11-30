PUBG on PS4 from Dec 7: Top features, India price and more to know

Sony recently announced that the uber-popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will be made available on its PlayStation 4 platform starting December 7. The game is currently available to play on PC, Xbox One, iOS, and Android platforms. Here is everything that you need to know about PUBG on PS4.

Advertising

PUBG PS4 version: Release date, India pricing

The PS4 version of PS4 is currently up for pre-order on the PS Store. The company has been keeping quiet on if the game will be made available in a hard copy disc format. However, according to a report by Gadgets 360, it is being said that the disc will release on December 7 and will be priced at Rs 1,999.

As of now, the game is currently available for pre-orders on the company’s own PS Store. The listing has three editions of the game – Survivor’s edition, Looter’s edition costs and the Champion’s edition priced at Rs 2,750, Rs 2,750 and Rs 3,999, respectively.

The Looter’s edition will consist of the base game and pre-order exclusive skins. Survivor’s edition will get the game along with a Vikendi event pass, 2,300 G-coins, 20,000 BP and a few pre-order exclusive skins for Rs 2,750. Finally, the Champion’s edition will include the game, a Vikendi event pass, 6,000 G-coins, 20,000 BP and pre-order exclusive skins for Rs 3,999.

Advertising

PUBG PS4 version: Top features, Vikendi Snow map

PUBG PS4 will release with all of the game’s three maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. Additionally, the game will also come with other features like custom matches, ranked system, event mode, trophies and much more similar to its PC and Xbox counterparts.

It is also being reported that the upcoming snow map named Vikendi will also debut alongside PUBG PS4. The Vikendi map recently got leaked and looks very interesting. However, there are reports stating that the Vikendi map will be exclusive to PS4 players for some time.

Interestingly Sony recently allowed the ability of cross-platform playing on its PlayStation 4 system, which will allow players to not lose their progress and start from the beginning. Keep in mind that to play the game in multi-player PS4 users will be required to have a PS Plus subscription, which costs an additional Rs 599 per month.

Consumers who digitally pre-order the game will also be getting a Nathan Drake desert outfit seen in the Uncharted series and Ellie’s backpack seen in the Last of Us.

PUBG for PS4 will be out on December 7

Tencent Games the company that developed PUBG signed a contract with Microsoft to give the Xbox version of the game a full year of console exclusivity when launched. The contract will be completed in December and that is when Sony’s PlayStation 4 is going to get it.