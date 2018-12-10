PUBG available on PlayStation 4: Basic requirements, maps, bundles and more

PUBG has been made globally available on Sony PlayStation 4 from December 7. The popular Battle Royale game will not only come with offers for existing gamers, but also offers freebies to those new to the game.

While one can expect the maps that were introduced with the start of Season 4, users would need to wait before the recently launched Vikendi map reaches their consoles. Here are some important details to keep in mind to enjoy the PUBG experience on PS4.

PUBG on PlayStation 4: Price, system requirements

PUBG, short for PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds, can now be purchased through the PlayStation Store, and is compatible with PS4 and PS4 Pro. The game will cost Rs 2,750 in India, and comes with a file size of 40.63GB.

Gamers will also need to spare 50GB, so that maps, ammo packs, and skins can be loaded across scenarios. For PS4, PUBG will come with support for DualShock 4 Vibration, as well as HD video output with 720p/1080p resolutions.

PUBG on PlayStation 4: Maps, skins, language support and more

With the PS4 version, PUBG gamers will find the Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok maps. For those who have pre-ordered the game, the developers will provide the PUBG avatar, as well as a special Theme. This can also be complimented alongside the desert outfit of Nathan Drake, from the Unchartered series, as well as the backpack of Ellie, the character from The Last of Us.

Those new to the game will receive Play Station based Pixel-Art parachutes. This Battle Royale game currently supports languages like English, Chinese, Korean, German, French, and Arabic, among others.

Those running the game through Play Station 4 Pro consoles will find improved graphics, as well as more enhanced performance. Recently, PUBG Corp CMO Richard Kwon had also confirmed that the Vikendi map will be added for the Play Station 4 soon.

While the PUBG Starter pack is available on Play Station Store at Rs 832, gamers can also choose among different G-coin packs. Among those on offer, the 2000 G-coin pack, that comes with a 300 G-coin bonus, is worth Rs 1,664, while the 10,000 G-coin pack bundled with a 3,500 G-coin bonus is available at Rs 8,325.