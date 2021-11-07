PUBG: New State will allow players to store weapons, loot items from vehicle trunks

Krafton recently announced that PUBG: New State, its much-awaited battle royale game will officially launch on November 11. The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices in more than 200 countries, including India.

It is possible that in India, the company will bring refreshed settings to comply with the government guidelines. We are just a week away from the official launch of the PUBG New State game and Krafton has started revealing some of the new features that we can expect in the game.

One of the new features coming to PUBG New State will allow gamers to store weapons and loot items in their vehicle trunk. The company has posted a new video on YouTube which demonstrates the feature. You can check out the video below.



The feature can be useful for players seeking loot items. The Trunk feature will be available to all PUBG New State players at launch. Players will need to approach the truck of the vehicle or sit inside it to access this feature.

Krafton also revealed its post-launch support plans for this game, which is said to include a strong and consistent pipeline of new content, global service support, and anti-cheat measures.

The company has also confirmed that after launch, the game will offer four unique maps. Out of these, a new Troi map which will have a futuristic setting will be a part of the game and the popular Erangel map will also be included. The title is said to have improved game mechanics and gunplay on par with the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds.