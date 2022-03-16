PUBG: New State to receive maintenance update on March 17

New State Mobile will be closed for maintenance on March 17, as part of this month’s latest update. In a blog post, Krafton announced that the patch will bring new weapons, improvements and the McLaren hypercar in collaboration with the company.

The downtime, which is scheduled from 6:30 am to 11:30 am IST will not let any players access the game during the entire period. The company claims that the time could even get extended depending on emergent issues. The chunky update should get downloaded automatically, though if it does not, Krafton recommends users force quitting the app or restarting the device to trigger the download.

On certain devices, the update will show up on the Google Play or Apple App Store, which can be installed by visiting the New State Mobile page. The new 0.9.26 patch is aimed at resolving optimisation issues, and adding a new play area called Avanpost on the Erangel map.

Other additions include the new MG3 gun, which uses a 7.62mm ammunition with two unique firing modes, each affecting the weapon recoil differently. Furthermore, the Vector and Mini-14 firearms receive new customisation options that increase the gun’s bullet capacity and stability respectively.

Last month, the studio had introduced new story missions as part of the Survivor Pass Vol 4. It featured the protagonist Arnie ‘Mayhem’ Kopelson, the leader of a dangerous biker gang, bringing with it new skins and rewards to the game. Before that, the company had also released a Round Deathmatch mode, pitting 8 players (4 a side) in the Arena map, to compete for the highest kill count.

There was also the BR: Extreme update, which essentially throws 64 survivors into the map to fight in a limited time of 20 minutes. Accordingly, the play area was contained, and there was an increased quantity of vehicles and supplies. Around that time, the game underwent a name change – from PUBG: New State to New State Mobile.