PUBG: New State to launch on November 11: Here’s everything you need to know

Krafton has confirmed that its much-awaited PUBG: New State battle royale game will officially release on November 11. The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices in more than 200 countries, including India.

The company announced the same at its PUBG: New State online showcase event. The game is said to undergo a final technical test on October 29 before it is officially launched.

Krafton also revealed its post-launch support plans for this game, which is said to include a strong and consistent pipeline of new content, global service support and anti-cheat measures.

PUBG: New State will launch as a free-to-play battle royale mobile game in 17 different languages. The game will be set in the year 2051.

“PUBG: NEW STATE inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, said during the online showcase. “KRAFTON will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We’re committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media,” he added.

As per Creative Director, Daehun Kim, PUBG: New State will come with original gameplay features such as weapon customization, the drone store and a unique player recruitment system.

The company has also confirmed that after launch, the game will offer four unique maps. Out of these, a new Troi map which will have a futuristic setting will be a part of the game and the popular Erangel map will also be included. The title is said to have improved game mechanics and gunplay on par with the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Krafton has also revealed that its new game has already surpassed more than 50 million pre-registrations on iOS and Android. To recall, the pPre-registrations for the game had originally started in February 2021.