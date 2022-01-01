PUBG: New State to get new map in 2022, introduces New Year rewards

PUBG: New State is set to get a new map along with its next major update. Publisher Krafton has announced in a new post that a new map will be coming to the popular mobile battle royale shooting game in mid-2022. While the arrival of this new update is still far away, Krafton did share three new screenshots that hint at what to expect.

The new map appears to be a semi-urban, semi-hill-like terrain that also features plains as well as plenty of buildings. The images suggest that the new terrain will be similar to PUBG: New State’s default Troi map which is known for its futuristic, post-apocalyptic look-and-feel.

Check out the first look at the maps here.

PUBG: New State is also set to get its first major updates in the first two months of 2022. The game, which launched in India in November last year, is still fairly fresh and could use some improvements to make it a more polished game like PUBG Mobile, which was launched back in 2017.

“Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds,” Krafton said in its new post.

“We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together.”

PUBG: New State brings New Year gifts for all players

Krafton is also celebrating the beginning of the New Year with gamers with a number of rewards including royale chest crate tickets and chicken medals.

These can be picked up with the coupon code “HAPPYNEWYEAR” via a dedicated page, and the items should then be obtained in your game. The offer is only valid until 11:59pm January 10, 2022.