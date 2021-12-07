scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
PUBG: New State to get new content starting December 9

PUBG: New State's new patch adds Survivor Pass Vol 2, two new vehicles, and a new weapon that's exclusive to Erangel and Troi.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 7, 2021 5:12:58 pm
PUBG: New State to get new content starting December 9. (Image credit: Krafton)

Krafton has announced a new set of updates coming to their battle royale title, PUBG: New State, starting December 9, 2021. Following a rocky launch, mid last month, the game is now receiving new content via Survivor Pass Vol 2, a new weapon, and two new vehicles.

Survivor Pass Vol 2

As part of its three-story mission plan, Survivor Pass Vol 2 will be based around Bella from the Dream Runners Faction. Clearing these missions significantly increases your SP and grants new costumes and weapon skins. The battle pass system as a whole is getting a major overhaul, rewarding players with vehicle skins and BP (Battle Points) chests for free.

Additionally, players who reach Level 48 in the Premium Pass will be given 1500 NC (in-game currency) for free. These points can then be used to purchase the upcoming Premium Pass (1500 NC = Rs 1099). Meaning, dedicated players who log in every day will be rewarded.

New Weapon and Customisation

The L85A3 assault rifle is described as a low recoil weapon with the highest damage of all 5.56mm type firearms. Currently, they can only be found in Erangel and the new 8×8 map, Troi, performing well in mid to long-range firefights. The gun also comes with a customisation option, allowing you to attach a vertical foregrip and bipod for even more reduced vertical recoil.

The M416 and SLR(C2) will also be getting barrel upgrades, increasing damage and accuracy, respectively. Either of these guns can only be customised once per match, so players will have to make an informed decision.

Also Read: |Indian gamers to compete at the 2022 Asian Games via BGMI

New Vehicles

PUBG: New State is introducing an all-new 6-seater minibus called the Electron. According to the patch notes, they are “more durable than other vehicles” and can only be found in the training ground and the new map, Troi. As the name suggests, it’s an electric-type vehicle.

To go along with the futuristic 2051 aesthetic, the game is also adding a classic 2-seater sports car, Mesta, which is geared towards achieving top speeds. They depend on gasoline as fuel and can be found in Erangel, certain areas of Troi, and the training ground.

Besides that, PUBG: New State will be seeing quality of life improvements ranging from better character controls and action, graphical fixes, improved spawn points in Team Deathmatch, and a new Merit Points system that determines whether a player gets punished or rewarded. The game will also see a change in lobby background and music to better suit a Christmassy vibe.

PUBG: New State is currently available to play on Android and iOS devices.

