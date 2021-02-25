PUBG: New State to bring futuristic map, guns and drones to iOS, Android phones

Like some popular game franchises, even PUBG or Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds is now set to have its own universe. After the PUBG PC game, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, the franchise is now working on PUBG: New State, a futuristic version of the popular battle royale title set in the year 2051. Here’s all you need to know about PUBG New State.

New map, vehicles and guns

PUBG: New State will feature an entirely new map called Troi. Unlike Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi or Livik, Troi will be based in a dystopian urban settlement, similar to maps in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare series, or Crysis 3.

PUBG: New State will also include new weapons and vehicles which are expected to be very different from the ones we see in the current games. Also coming to the title are drones and deployable combat shields. With these, gameplay strategy is likely to be a little different in the new game, where strategy and stealth will be more important elements than ever.

The new game will also bring into play in-game weapon customisation. This will allow players to modify their guns and other weapons within a match with attachments. Notably, PUBG: New State will still feature the iconic ‘Pan’ that can both be used as a defensive and offensive element.

Launch and availability

PUBG New State will be launching for iOS and Android devices, and will hence, be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The game is already up for pre-registering, however, it is as of now, not available in India.

PUBG: New State will be developed by Krafton, the makers of the PUBG PC game (which is not banned in India currently), and not Tencent, the maker of the banned PUBG Mobile game. Whether the ban will continue to affect the upcoming game remains to be seen. The game is currently under development and is expected to go into alpha testing later this year. A stable launch is expected before the end of 2021.