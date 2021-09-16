PUBG New State surpasses more than 40 million pre-registrations on Play Store and App Store

Krafton has announced that its soon-to-be launched PUBG: New State has surpassed more than 40 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The company has also revealed that it plans to officially reveal PUBG: New State’s launch date, next month in October.

The game completed its second successful Alpha Test in 28 countries last month, as per the company. Krafton had recently enabled pre-orders for the game in India which may have been a key factor, contributing to the surge in pre-registrations for the game. PUBG: New State is set to release as a free-to-play title on Android and iOS later this year.

“We’ve been able to achieve this level of success because of fan enthusiasm globally and their belief in PUBG Studios work,” said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of PUBG: NEW STATE. “We’re now focused on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: NEW STATE’s Second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year. We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: NEW STATE meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability.”

If you want to pre-register for the game, you can visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for PUBG: New State to achieve the same. Pre-registering will notify users when the game is launched and the game will also auto-install on devices which are connected to the Wi-Fi once users have pre-registered.

PUBG: New State is set to bring a new environment with a more urban setting. The game will boast of a new map, Troi, which will also bring new weapons and vehicles.