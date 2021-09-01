PUBG: New State pre-registration goes live in India, but can it avoid getting banned?

Krafton today announced the opening of pre-registration for its next battle royale game, PUBG: New State in India. The latest title in the PUBG (Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds) Mobile franchise is already available in many regions globally, and soon, the game will be available to play in India as well.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State

Interested players can go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for PUBG: New State to pre-register for the game. This will notify them when the game is launched. The game will also auto-install on devices connected with Wi-Fi once users have pre-registered.

A different title from the vanilla PUBG Mobile game, New State brings a new environment to the game, with a more urban setting. The new map, Troi, will also bring new weapons and vehicles which are different compared to the buggy and cars we know from PUBG Mobile.

Another addition in New State is a new weapon customisation feature that will let players modify their guns and weapons right inside a match with attachments. The PUBG Pan will also be a usable weapon in the game.

Will the ‘PUBG’ moniker attract a ban?

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020. Since then, Krafton has been developing an India-specific version of the game for months. The game was finally available for all Android users in July, while iOS users were only able to download it in late August.

The reason for the delay was allegedly an association with the PUBG franchise, something the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology apparently did not approve of. This lead to the game being completely renamed to ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India‘, and a number of key elements inside the game changed. Krafton had even reportedly asked gamers and influencers to not use the word ‘PUBG’ interchangeably with the game’s new name.

However, with PUBG: New State, Krafton is officially going back to the original name of the popular battle royale franchise. This suggests that the publisher may have clarified any alleged data privacy concerns that were the reason behind the ban on the original game. More clarity on this should be available once the game is launched in the country.