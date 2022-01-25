PUBG: New State Nickname Change Ticket now available for purchase

PUBG: New State has made the much-requested Nickname Change Ticket available, starting today. The feature can be purchased through the in-game store for 900 NC (about Rs 270).

A Nickname Change Ticket allows players to change their battle tag/in-game nickname based on their preference. Upon creating an account, users are asked to enter an ID by which they will be known to other players. However, prior to this update, the entered name was permanent and could only be changed upon returning from a suspension or ban.

Krafton has not stated if the ticket can be bought and used multiple times. The in-game currency can be acquired via the store, and it accepts all kinds of payment options such as debit or credit cards, UPI, and one’s Google Play balance on Android.

Survivors, we’ve heard your requests! The Nickname Change Ticket is now available to purchase in the NC Store!#NEWSTATEMOBILE #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/6pRb5VtTqg — NEW STATE MOBILE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) January 24, 2022

This news follows after the company announced some graphical upgrades for the Troi map. The development team is working on methods to reduce eye fatigue and make it easier to locate enemies from a distance. Krafton never went into the specifics, though they noted that the update will be out in February.

As part of the January update, PUBG: New State announced a new BR: Extreme game mode, which pits 64 players against each other in the 8×8 Troi map. The entire match is constrained to 20 minutes and features a smaller playing field. All players start off with a pistol, a smoke grenade, and credits to buy items.

The game also introduced new weapons and improvements in movement animations such as the Parkour Roll, using which players can perform a roll to break their fall. Other changes include a Dash mechanic and the introduction of Season 1 ranked play.

PUBG: New State is available to download for free on Android and iOS.