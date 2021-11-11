PUBG New State launch today: How to download and what’s new

Krafton will be launching its new mobile battle royale game in India today. PUBG: New State will be coming to both iOS and Android devices in 200 countries, including India. The title will follow up on the popular game PUBG Mobile (Battlegrounds Mobile India in India) and will offer a similar gameplay experience with new elements.

PUBG: New State was already available for pre-registration on Android and iOS. If you have pre-registered for the game, it should install automatically on your phone once made available by Krafton. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about PUBG: New State.

PUBG: New State – How to download and install?

PUBG: New State already has dedicated pages on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for pre-registration. These pages should feature buttons to install the title once the game goes live.

Get your gear and devices ready, Survivors. On November 11, 2021, 04:00 (UTC)

PUBG: New State – What’s new?

New setting

PUBG: New State will be based in the year 2051 and will incorporate futuristic architectural structures as well as gameplay that will allow the involvement of more technology. The game is expected to feature a similar 100-player battle royale mode, although there may be other game modes as well.

New map

PUBG: New State will feature Troi, a new map that brings back some of the classic Erangel green with more in-depth urban settings like bigger buildings and shopping complexes. Expect new gameplay elements and strategies to be a big part of surviving and outplaying your opponents in Troi.

New guns, vehicles

PUBG: New State will also feature other new elements like vehicles and weapons that will replace the classic two-wheelers and four-wheelers of the game. Weapons will also now get a new bullet meter that will show the number of bullets left in a magazine in better visual representation.

Other changes

The game will also include new on-screen data elements like the number of kill-assists in addition to kills and the number of players left alive. One of the new features coming to PUBG: New State will also allow players to store weapons and loot items in their vehicle trunks.

PUBG: New State: Android, iOS system requirements

Android: Devices will need to have a 64-bit CPU with at least 2GB of RAM and must run Android 6.0 or above. Open GL 3.1 or higher/ Vulkan 1.1 or higher is also required. Higher graphic/frame-rate settings may support only newer, more powerful devices.

iOS: All devices capable of running iOS 13 and above, or iPadOS 13 and above will be able to play the game as long as they have at least 1.2GB storage. Higher graphic/frame-rate settings may be reserved for select models.