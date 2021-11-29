PUBG: New State is getting exclusive music, new web series in India

Krafton has confirmed that PUBG: New State is set to get new exclusive content for users in India. The company has partnered with Sony Music India to introduce the song ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl’ by Indian rapper and singer Badshah to the platform.

Additionally, Krafton is introducing a brand new web series called ‘New State Chronicles’ and a dance challenge. To start off, Krafton has confirmed that Badshah’s new song with singer Nikhita Gandhi, will be used in sponsored content which will include stream and promo videos.

The company is also said to be working with rapper Raftaar to launch an exclusive song for PUBG: New State which will highlight the title’s new features. Krafton says that the upcoming song by Raftaar along with Badshah’s ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl’, will serve as the anthem of the game in India.

PUBG: New State’s three-part Web series will be called New State Chronicles. The series will feature well-known personalities including The Great Khali, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Awez Darbar, Kaneez Surka, Kubbra, Mortal, Mr. Faizu, Rohan, Scout, and The Sound Blaze. While the company has not revealed the exact launch date of the same, it is set to premiere in December.

The company is also hosting a new dance challenge whereby winners will be entitled to receive Google Play Store Gift Cards worth up to $5,000 (roughly Rs 3,74,500). Users will need to upload their New State dance videos after using the PUBG: New State filter on Instagram and using #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState.

Krafton has also partnered with influencers and content creators including Viraj Ghelani, Focused Indian, Bhuvan Bam, and the Comedy Factory to promote PUBG: New State.

Krafton launched PUBG: New State earlier this month and the game has already crossed one crore downloads on Google Play.