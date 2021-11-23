PUBG: New State is getting an update with anti-cheating measures

Krafton has confirmed that PUBG: New State will get a new update that is aimed at spotting hackers and strengthening anti-cheating measures in the game. The update is currently rolling out for gamers on Android, with the iOS rollout set to commence soon.

Additionally, users will not be able to play the game without the update being installed on their devices. Krafton announced the same via a blog post. The company has also announced special compensation for players, as a part of this update. After updating the game, players will be awarded with three Chicken Medals as reward. Users who choose not to go through with the update will be redirected to the Google Play store.

The update is aimed at identifying the cheating methods employed by players and reduce the same. Gamers who are spotted cheating by using unethical methods or hacks, risk the chance of getting banned.

PUBG: New State was launched on November 11 for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices in over 200 countries including India. In just over a week since its launch, PUBG: New State has hit the one-crore download mark on the Google Play store. The latest PUBG title is set in the future and features updated graphics, a new Troi map, along with new vehicles.

PUBG: New State is said to bring a futuristic take on the classic battle royale experience made popular by its predecessor, PUBG Mobile. The game is set in the year 2051 and brings a new map, new weapons, new strategies, and bigger urban structures like malls and multi-story buildings to the franchise.

The game also introduced new equipment like remote control drones, ballistic shields, neon sights, and a “combat balancing ability” that will add a fresh dynamic to your gameplay.