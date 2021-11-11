PUBG: New State has been bricking Android devices, right on launch day

Krafton’s latest battle royale game PUBG: New State launched in over 200 countries today, including India. However, the game’s launch was not as smooth as initially planned for Krafton. Apart from a number of bricks and software side issues, that are not uncommon with newly launched games, PUBG: New State is apparently also hard bricking some Android phones.

Many users have taken to Twitter to announce that downloading and installing PUBG: New State has either soft-bricked or hard-bricked their smartphone. This includes Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Check out his tweet below.

Alright.#PUBGNEWSTATE has bricked my device already.

Those on Android 12, be a bit careful I’d say. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 11, 2021

A soft brick refers to a device that is not booting up but can be fixed with a software reset. A hard brick on the other hand may not be fixable simply via the software route and may require the replacement of some components.

Who are the users at risk?

While the root cause of the bricking phones has not been exactly pinpointed yet, it seems phones running Android 12 are at risk. A report by 91mobiles also confirms the issue, having affected an Android 12 as well as an Oppo Find X2 running on Android 10.

Yep. My primary, Find X2 Pro also met with the same fate. Thankfully, could revive it. But everyone won’t be able to pull off the Lazarus pit stunt with their daily drivers I assume.

Hope the devs fix this asap. pic.twitter.com/brrm3CalVb — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 11, 2021

The issue is apparently being triggered when users click on one of the three login options provided at the beginning of the game. These options would let the user log in with either a Google, Facebook, or a third-party email account.

However, clicking on any of the three buttons reportedly put the phone through a number of boot loops before the device was completely dead. People who have not bricked their phones have also noticed a number of smaller issues with PUBG: New State. This includes the game getting stuck at 38 per cent when loading.

IndianExpress.com has reached out to Krafton for a statement on the issue and will update this story when more details are provided.