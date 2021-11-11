scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

PUBG: New State has been bricking Android devices, right on launch day

Is it completely safe to download PUBG: New State, especially if you're running Android 12? Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 11, 2021 5:08:34 pm
PUBG new state, pubg, pubg new state issues,Here's why you may not want to rush to downloading PUBG: New State yet. (Express Photo)

Krafton’s latest battle royale game PUBG: New State launched in over 200 countries today, including India. However, the game’s launch was not as smooth as initially planned for Krafton. Apart from a number of bricks and software side issues, that are not uncommon with newly launched games, PUBG: New State is apparently also hard bricking some Android phones.

Many users have taken to Twitter to announce that downloading and installing PUBG: New State has either soft-bricked or hard-bricked their smartphone. This includes Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Check out his tweet below.

A soft brick refers to a device that is not booting up but can be fixed with a software reset. A hard brick on the other hand may not be fixable simply via the software route and may require the replacement of some components.

Who are the users at risk?

While the root cause of the bricking phones has not been exactly pinpointed yet, it seems phones running Android 12 are at risk. A report by 91mobiles also confirms the issue, having affected an Android 12 as well as an Oppo Find X2 running on Android 10.

The issue is apparently being triggered when users click on one of the three login options provided at the beginning of the game. These options would let the user log in with either a Google, Facebook, or a third-party email account.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

However, clicking on any of the three buttons reportedly put the phone through a number of boot loops before the device was completely dead. People who have not bricked their phones have also noticed a number of smaller issues with PUBG: New State. This includes the game getting stuck at 38 per cent when loading.

IndianExpress.com has reached out to Krafton for a statement on the issue and will update this story when more details are provided.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement